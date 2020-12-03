Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic adds diplomat in Jerusalem office

Given the city's disputed status and sensitivity in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most countries with embassies in Israel have opened them in its commercial capital of Tel Aviv. The Czech foreign ministry said the establishment of an office with a diplomat in Jerusalem, alongside an honorary consulate there, was not connected to the ongoing peace process in the Middle East nor was in any anticipation of its results.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-12-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 01:32 IST
Czech Republic adds diplomat in Jerusalem office
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Czech Republic said on Wednesday it would add a diplomatic presence to its Jerusalem office next year in what the foreign ministry called a move to boost services for Czech citizens in Israel and not a new embassy. The central European country has long been one of Israel's steadiest supporters in the European Union and its president, Milos Zeman, has backed the idea of relocating the Czech embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. However no steps have been taken.

Israel, which welcomed the Czech announcement, regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognised by most countries. Palestinians seek the city's east, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, as capital of a future state. Given the city's disputed status and sensitivity in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most countries with embassies in Israel have opened them in its commercial capital of Tel Aviv.

The Czech foreign ministry said the establishment of an office with a diplomat in Jerusalem, alongside an honorary consulate there, was not connected to the ongoing peace process in the Middle East nor was in any anticipation of its results. It said that having a diplomat would let it carry out more services for Czech citizens, such as replacing lost documents, which can currently only be done at the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, writing on Twitter, said he had spoken with his Czech counterpart and congratulated him on a decision that "emphasizes our strong friendship and strategic partnership". Israel has become a more popular travel spot for Czechs in recent years, growing from around 17,000 tourists in 2016 to about double that in 2019, the ministry said. Last year around 160,000 Israelis visited the Czech Republic, it said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Peru reports much slower growth of coca plant cultivation than U.S. saw

Cultivation of the coca plant used to make cocaine slowed last year in Peru, the worlds leading producer of the narcotic along with Colombia, Perus anti-drug agency said on Tuesday in a report that contradicted the latest U.S. government fi...

Germany to extend COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 10- Merkel

Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to stem a tide of new COVID-19 infections until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with German state leaders. The measures, which had been due to expire on Dec. ...

White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meet...

Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel

The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Il...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020