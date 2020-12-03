Marriage Date Prediction, One of the Biggest Research and Scientific Validations in Vedic Astrology by Jothishi.com

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The marriage related question "When will I get married" Is one of the most asked questions in Vedic Astrology. According to Google and Bing, this question is in the Top 20 query list in their search categories. But can Vedic Astrology predict the Month and Year of marriage of any person and highlight a high probability time frame for getting married. And, if Marriage time frame can be predicted, does this also mean that many events in one's life are pre-destined and predictable.

www.jothishi.com believes that Vedic Astrology is a science (Shastra as per Sanatana Dharma) and certain use cases can be easily modelled using Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, provided there is enough insight into the subject. To validate this, they have built two products, One that predicts the month and year of marriage and the other is a Horoscope Matching Engine that ensures marriage compatibility. The future products that Jothishi team is currently working on are Career Predictor, Good time for a couple to have children, Profiling the prospective partner, Children's Education Predictor etc. based on the ancient science of Vedic Astrology originally propagated through the lineage of Lord Narayana, Lord Brahma, Sage Narada and Rishi Lomasa to Sage Parashara, Jaimini Rishi, Brighu Rishi etc. about 5000 years ago. Ancient Rishis had enough insights on various Shastras. Over the years, people have lost touch of the value and history for Sanatana Dharma, Jothishi started a series of Videos in YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/jothishi ) on Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism and intends to decode a few concepts from ancient texts such as Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Smritis, Shruti's etc. Some of the concepts like what is Karma, what is Sanatana Dharma, what is OM as per Mandukya Upanishad, 8 Types of Vedic Marriages, 14 Lokas as per Bhagavat Puran, who is God as per Taittreya Upanishad, etc. are discussed expertly.

As part of the research done by the Jothishi.com team to fine tune its marriage prediction, empirical testing was done with a few thousand couples that helped them evolve the product and improve the accuracy. The product was shared with several beta users and the overwhelming feedback was that the product is very easy to use and shareworthy. Easy Return and 100% Refund policy The Marriage predictor from Jothishi (www.jothishi.com/when-will-I-get-married/) claims that if the marriage month and year of the person is not predicted accurately or if the customer is not happy with the output, the company shall refund the entire amount and the entire refund process is hassle-free.

In the marriage and relationship space, Jothishi has already built a Vedic Horoscope Matching Product (www.jothishi.com/matchmaking/) that has been useful to more than 1000 customers as on date. Jothishi believes that Vedic Astrology products developed by the company can increase the 'Happiness Index' in the world due to better selection of partners and improve relationships. The sample report link will give an idea on the detailing and research gone on to developing this Vedic Astrology Kundli and Horoscope Matching product (www.jothishi.com/matchmaking/samplereport) It is believed that 94% of marriages in India are community-based arranged marriages despite the strong western influence in metros and cities. The market for Horoscope Matching and Marriage Prediction from both offline and online sources seems to be in excess of a billion dollars.

Will the Marriage Predictor from Jothishi predict Love marriages as well As far as Astrology is concerned, marriage is one of the most important events in one's life and the chart indications are similar regardless of whether the marriage is 'love' or 'arranged'. The predictor will be able highlight any type of marriage. The Marriage predictor product from Jothishi is one-of-its kind in the world as of now and will assist many customers across the world to figure out a suitable time frame for marriage or check for validity of the product. The product is built using Python and has a layer of Deep learning in it.

To check the predicted month and year, the customer can check the accuracy for any married person that they know and if the prediction is accurate, they could check for themselves or whoever are looking to get married. Many have a pre-decided age range when they would want to get married. To use the product, all one needs to do is input date, time and place of birth and then select the age range that they ideally want to get married at. In less than a minute, the product will give out two months within that age range when the probability of marriage is at its highest. If there are no probable periods during that age range, then the user can reconsider the age at which they want to get married.

About Jyotishi www.jothishi.com is a Vedic Astrology and Content Portal and helps people solve issues related to Relationship and Career by building technology products and then market the products using a B2B and B2C route. Jothishi SaaS offering being used by more than 100 customers as of now.