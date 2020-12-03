Jhoom India announces an exclusively digital award ceremony for its 4th edition

Left Menu
Jhoom India, a unique national-level talent hunt for persons with disabilities, announced that the 4th edition of its award ceremony will be hosted on December 13th, 2020.

Jhoom India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Jhoom India, a unique national-level talent hunt for persons with disabilities, announced that the 4th edition of its award ceremony will be hosted on December 13th, 2020. Presented by Shantidham Foundation, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, the event has a huge national presence and includes dance, song, speed painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring, and other talents as a part of their talent hunt.

It is a platform that encourages underprivileged and special children to perform and showcase their talents and become a part of the mainstream. The award ceremony will be held virtually in the light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus and to ensure the safety of all participants.

This year, in the midst of a global pandemic, the Jhoom India persisted in its mission and opened the award session to more than one lakh people on YouTube and Facebook, where the ceremony will be aired live from 4 pm to 7 pm. The award ceremony of Jhoom India & mobile app of Shantidham Foundation will be inaugurated by Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries and SME, Govt of India, Keynote Speaker Shakuntala Gamlin, Secy, MSJE, Govt of India and Ramachandru Tejavath, (IAS, Rtd), Ex-Chief Secretary, Special representative of Telangana Government at New Delhi, Chief Patron of Shantidham Foundation in the presence of DR Soubhagya Routray, Founder & Chief Functionary and all the members of Shantidham Foundation.

A national-level magazine "SAMARTH" will also be published for the PWDs, wherein their stories will be placed which will be distributed nationally to all the sectors and inaugurated on the same day. Other than Jhoom India, Shantidham Foundation has other platforms and programmes under their wing-like e-handicrafts fair, made4u, and job4 u.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

