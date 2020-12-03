Microsoft, NSDC join hands for Imagine Cup 2021 in India

Microsoft India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) are joining hands for the India edition of Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021, an annual innovation challenge for students and technology enthusiasts. Imagine Cup is a global competition designed to empower students to apply artificial intelligence and other technologies to solve some of the world's most critical social and sustainability issues.

This year's Imagine Cup will be held virtually with students competing to solve global challenges across four categories: earth, education, health and lifestyle. As a knowledge partner, NSDC will enable the nation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts and skill development centres.

Microsoft and NSDC will conduct virtual Imagine Camps across the country to drive awareness and educate students about the use of advanced technologies in their projects. Students will get a chance to hear from past winners of the Imagine Cup about their experience and advice on tips and tricks. "As economies focus on building resilience, we are witnessing the power of technology and innovation to solve some of the world's toughest challenges at scale," said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer at Microsoft.

"The Imagine Cup serves as a platform for the youth of India to couple technology with innovative ideas and build something that matters to them, makes a difference in their communities and creates societal impact," she added. (ANI)