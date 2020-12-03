Hand grenade found in J-K's Rajouri

A live hand grenade was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said

Senior Superintendent of Police,Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific tip off, a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO), Rajouri, Sameer Jillani found the grenade kept alongside a road between Gujjar Mandi and Kheora stretch

In view of the District Development Council Polls, security is high in Rajouri and prompt action by the police team averted a possible terror action, the officer said.