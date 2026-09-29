Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation campaign' in response to filing

FIFA accused UEFA of waging a "misinformation ​campaign" and trying to influence the race for its presidency as world soccer's governing body ​urged a US court to reject a discovery request linked to ‌a ​controversial investment proposal. Last month, UEFA asked a US federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a now-abandoned plan to transfer World Cup commercial rights into a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Soccer-Infantino orders ‌FIFA funding review after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF for a $2.1 billion payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short of committing to an amount. In a letter to the six continental confederation presidents seen by Reuters on Monday, Infantino said the assessment would go before the FIFA Council ‌on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal approval.

Soccer-Premier League set for long wait as Man City face prospect of sanctions

Manchester City may face sanctions ranging from ‌fines and a points deduction to relegation after being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules but the road to any enforcement remains long with the club expected to appeal. A soccer source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Friday's media reports that the independent panel found City guilty on all but one of the charges and told Reuters on Monday that the process was expected to “drag on."

Soccer-Man City CEO tells EFC board club will clear their name

Manchester City chief ⁠executive Ferran Soriano ​said that the club would do everything to clear ⁠their name when addressing the European Football Clubs board on Monday, adding the procedure would take years before reaching an end, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Soriano, who sits on EFC's board, also declined to comment to reporters on ⁠City being found guilty of 114 of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, according to media reports confirmed to Reuters by a source familiar with the situation.

NBA-Wembanyama says Finals loss lingers as Spurs eye ​new season

Victor Wembanyama said the disappointment of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals defeat by the New York Knicks has lingered into the offseason, with the Frenchman acknowledging he has endured some ⁠difficult nights ahead of the new campaign. Wembanyama, speaking at the Spurs' media day on Monday, said he had allowed himself to confront the emotions of losing the Finals after five games rather than trying to move past them too quickly.

NBA-LeBron soaks ⁠in ​brotherly love in Philly media debut

"You guys know who I am, right?" The name is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was new for LeBron James, who opened his introductory press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Arizona State players ask for hockey coaching staff to be put on leave

In the aftermath of sophomore ⁠defenseman Matthew Mayich collapsing after an August workout that left him on life support, seven members of the Arizona State hockey team on Monday called for the coaching staff to be placed ⁠on administrative leave. The players' request was included in ⁠a 26-page, four-part letter, sent from a Phoenix law firm and delivered to school president Michael Crow, that included their account of the events versus those of school senior vice president James Rund.

Notre Dame WR Quincy Porter to have season-ending knee surgery

Quincy Porter's season is over before it began, as the ‌Notre Dame wide receiver will have ‌surgery to address a knee injury. Porter transferred from Ohio State but has not played in 2026 due ​to lingering problems with his left knee.