India, Iceland discuss ways to strengthen engagement in renewable energy, green technology

India and Iceland discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, green technology, and preparations for the upcoming Prosperity Summit in New Delhi. The talks build on ongoing high-level engagements covering clean energy, sustainability, and trade linkages.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 13:29 IST
India, Iceland discuss ways to strengthen engagement in renewable energy, green technology
India's Ambassador to Iceland, R Ravindra, meets with Iceland's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson, to discuss renewable energy and green technology cooperation. (Photo: X/@indembiceland). Image Credit: ANI

India and Iceland explored avenues to further enhance collaboration within the renewable energy sector and green technology domain. The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Iceland, R Ravindra, and Iceland's Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson. Both sides also conferred regarding the Prosperity Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on October 7.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iceland stated, "Ambassador R. Ravindra met with H.E. Johann Pall Johannsson, Minister of the Environment, Energy and Climate of Iceland. The discussions focused on the upcoming Prosperity Summit, to be held in New Delhi on 7 October, and opportunities for further bilateral engagement in the renewable energy sector and clean/green technology." Previously, during the preceding month, Ambassador R. Ravindra held a meeting with Iceland's Minister of Infrastructure, Eyjolfur Armannsson, covering topics including green shipping, capacity building, and fisheries-related cooperation.

The Embassy of India in Iceland posted on the social media platform X, "Ambassador R. Ravindra paid a courtesy call on Eyjolfur Armannsson, Minister of Infrastructure, on August 18. Ambassador briefed about the upcoming 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue'. Ambassador also held a meeting with Ingilin Kristmannsdottir, Permanent Secretary and Arni Freyr Stefansson, Director at the Ministry of Infrastructure. Discussions were held on Green shipping, capacity building and fisheries-related matters." Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir held a meeting on the sidelines of the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, addressing enhanced cooperation across fields such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy, and carbon capture and storage.

The encounter marked the initial interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Frostadottir following her assumption of office, with the Indian leader extending congratulations to Frostadottir on becoming the youngest Prime Minister in the Nordic nation's history. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders examined methods to deepen relations, particularly following the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Furthermore, the two dignitaries evaluated bilateral progress across diverse domains, including geothermal energy, fisheries, innovative technologies, creative economy, culture, tourism, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges, alongside examining enhanced cooperation in Arctic research. Sharing his thoughts on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir of Iceland. India deeply values the friendship with Iceland. We talked about ways to improve ties in areas such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage and more. Iceland’s prowess in sectors relating to the Blue Economy is admirable. We are hopeful that the historic India-EFTA TEPA will give an impetus to trade and investment linkages as well." (ANI)

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