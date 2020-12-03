Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

"That is the one area where we really would urge the government to give us some clarity and to allow us to prepare even better for the end of December," he said, adding that he did not think food price inflation would be the biggest issue.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:52 IST
Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky News they had prepared the business to continue operating whether Britain secures a free trade agreement with the European Union or not, but said he remains worries about the movement of stock into the country.

"The biggest challenge we face really is the movement of product between borders, the movement of product between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of course between mainland Europe and the UK," he said. "That is the one area where we really would urge the government to give us some clarity and to allow us to prepare even better for the end of December," he said, adding that he did not think food price inflation would be the biggest issue.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan said on Thursday that 2,783 of its soldiers were killed during its conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and that more than 100 of its troops were still missing.Azerbaijan had until now not di...

I also have to make the character my own: Mikkelsen on playing Grindlewald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

It was a shocker of a moment says Danish star Mads Mikkelsen after he was asked to step in to play the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald following Johnny Depps exit from Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor, known for films Casino Royale and Doctor ...

Iran ready for further prisoner swaps; seeks U.S. nuclear move -foreign minister

Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.We can always engage in th...

Ultratech to invest Rs 5,477 cr to add 12.8 MT capacity

UltraTech Cement, the countrys largest cement maker, on Thursday announced a Rs 5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes MT capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum. In a statement, the company said its board in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020