Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benchmarks eke out slim gains; Nifty settles at new peak

Domestic equity benchmarks ended modestly higher on Thursday, with the Nifty settling at a fresh record, as investors largely remained in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of RBI's policy decision amid mixed global cues. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up to 0.85 per cent higher, outperforming the benchmark.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:07 IST
Benchmarks eke out slim gains; Nifty settles at new peak

Domestic equity benchmarks ended modestly higher on Thursday, with the Nifty settling at a fresh record, as investors largely remained in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of RBI's policy decision amid mixed global cues. After scaling an all-time intra-day peak of 44,953.01, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some gains to end 14.61 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 44,632.65. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched a fresh intra-day high of 13,216.60, before settling 20.15 points or 0.15 per cent up at 13,133.90 -- its lifetime closing high.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.45 per cent, followed by ONGC, Asian Paints, NTPC, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel. HDFC Bank was the top laggard, skidding 2.13 per cent, after the RBI temporarily barred it from launching digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the last two years. TCS, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, M&M and HDFC were among the losers, shedding up to 1.48 per cent. Global markets were mixed as investors digested a raft of economic data and progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front. "It's a kind of choppy trading day for domestic equities. However, a strong rebound was seen in PSU Banks. Additionally, metals, realty and auto stocks witnessed decent traction... As expected, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued to outperform the large-caps, which may persist even in coming days. "A sideways trading was broadly expected ahead of outcome of RBI policy meet. Having witnessed sharp rebound over last one-month, Nifty valuations appear to be quite stretched and required earnings growth to sustain valuations is fairly high. Hence, any negative development or adverse news flow might lead to a sharp sell-off. Hence, investors should focus on quality names with decent margins of safety," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities. The RBI will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday amid expectations that the central bank will maintain status quo on lending rates in view of high retail inflation. Sector-wise, the BSE metal, utilities, oil and gas, power, auto and basic materials indices climbed up to 2.53 per cent, while IT, teck, finance and bankex ended in the red. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up to 0.85 per cent higher, outperforming the benchmark. The recovery in the Indian services sector sustained in November as new work orders supported business activity growth and the first rise in employment in nine months, a monthly survey showed. Despite falling from 54.1 in October to 53.7 in November, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index was still indicative of a solid pace of expansion amid better demand conditions and a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai closed lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.68 per cent to USD 47.92 per barrel. The rupee slipped for the second straight day to end 12 paise lower at 73.93 against the US dollar.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P futures flat ahead of jobless claims, service sector data

Futures tied to the SP 500 stalled near all-time highs on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data and surveys on the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy.The labor market is slowly recovering but...

Enterprises believe COVID-19 to have bigger impact than 2008 downturn: Study

Almost 70 per cent of respondents of a global market study believe that COVID-19 will have a bigger impact than the 2008 downturn with budgets, supply chains, employee availability, and customer intimacy being impacted the most. The joint s...

Dharampal Gulati: From a 'refugee' to India's 'king of spices'

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was 24 at the time of Partition and his family, which had a stable business of spices in Sialkot in undivided India, was among the millions caught in the deadly riots. The family had to leave behind its ancestral h...

Internet exchange Extreme IX to invest Rs 15 cr to expand network

Internet exchange Extreme IX on Thursday said it will be investing Rs 15 crore over the next six months to expand its coverage to new cities and strengthen the existing network. The company, started by a group of Bulgarians, acts as a direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020