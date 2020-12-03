Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank shares fall over 2 pc after RBI asks firm to halt launch of new digital initiatives

Shares of HDFC Bank declined over 2 per cent on Thursday after the company said the Reserve Bank of India has asked it to temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming banking initiatives and issuing of new credit cards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:37 IST
HDFC Bank shares fall over 2 pc after RBI asks firm to halt launch of new digital initiatives

Shares of HDFC Bank declined over 2 per cent on Thursday after the company said the Reserve Bank of India has asked it to temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming banking initiatives and issuing of new credit cards. Erasing all its early gains, the stock dipped 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 1,377.05 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 2.32 per cent to Rs 1,374.25.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it was down 1.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,381. The company's market valuation was wiped out by Rs 16,055.99 crore to Rs 7,58,287.01 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.89 crore shares on the NSE during the day. In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the past two years.

The RBI's order came on Wednesday, days after the last instance of service outage across its digital banking channels, including internet banking, mobile banking and other payments. The outage, which happened on November 21, severely inconvenienced customers, the bank informed the exchanges on Thursday. In December 2018, the bank's new mobile application crashed within hours of its launch in what was attributed to the inability of the servers to handle the heightened traffic. Exactly a year later, its online channels were down during the salary time. After the second incident, the RBI had said it was looking into the glitches.

Usually, the RBI slaps monetary penalties on erring entities that comes under its regulatory framework. On Thursday, HDFC Bank said the latest incident on November 21 was a result of a power failure in its primary data center.

"The RBI has advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its programme, Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business-generating IT applications, and sourcing of new credit card customers," the bank informed the stock exchanges in a filing..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German firms should expect less generous coronavirus aid from January - state premiers

German companies affected by a decision to extend a partial lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic should expect less generous state aid from January onwards, conservative state premiers said on Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ...

GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that Old Goa, an area which is home to UNESCO- notified monuments, be declared a heritage zone. GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and will not rest t...

Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories. It is an unprecedented situation, sa...

Mamata stresses on need for inclusive growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming anyone, on Thursday said that there is need for inclusive growth rather than polarisation in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. The pandemic had caused a lot of people to lose their jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020