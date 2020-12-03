Vehant Tech aims Rs 200cr business in 2-3 yrs

Left Menu
The company is also developing new technology products and aiming at a two-fold growth to Rs 200 crore in the next two-three years, he said. "We have installed fully India made advanced dual view scanners at Kolkata airport.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:52 IST
Delhi IIT incubated Vehant Technologies was aiming at a two-fold growth in business in the next two to three years to Rs 200 crore on the back of strong demand for made-in-India modern x-ray baggage scanners. The company said that it has secured an order for 23 single view scanners worth Rs 4.5 crore from Kolkata Metro.

"We expect to install and commission these machines in Kolkata Metro stations and its office by December end," Vehant co-founder and CEO Kapil Bardeja said. The company is also developing new technology products and aiming at a two-fold growth to Rs 200 crore in the next two-three years, he said.

"We have installed fully India made advanced dual view scanners at Kolkata airport. We have supplied about 30 such scanners in seven Indian airports including Kolkata," he said. Dual view scanners enhance the ability to identify potential security threats with double machine accuracy and speed, and these products are on a par with those made by global majors but cheaper by about 20-30 per cent, the company claimed.

Vehant Technologies has also supplied under vehicle scanners and baggage scanners to the railways. "We are also in advanced talks with Kolkata Police for supply of scanners," Bardeja said.

Vehant said it was exporting its products to over 12 countries..

