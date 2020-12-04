Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with London's blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment. London FTSE 100 rose 0.8% as crude prices gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:08 IST
Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with London's blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment.

London FTSE 100 rose 0.8% as crude prices gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts. Europe's oil and gas index jumped 1.7% Overnight, the Nasdaq hit all-time highs after a bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress, spurring an optimism that also helped the broader Asian market.

"It's a mixture of both stimulus and the vaccine news both moving in the right direction," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Things are far from resolved but traders are looking beyond yesterday's health stats and looking to tomorrow's vaccine or stimulus package news."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, but looked set to end the week lower, ending a four-week winning streak, as disappointing economic data and Brexit uncertainty had weighed. On Friday, London indicated that the chance of a breakthrough regarding a post-Brexit trade deal was receding. A British minister said talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation.

But analysts were hopeful of an eventual deal. "As long as a basic deal is struck that avoids a no-deal scenario, that would help sentiment," Madden said. German shares, meanwhile, traded flat. The DAX has made up about 60% from its March lows compared with an near 46% rise for the STOXX 600 over the same period.

Data on Friday showed German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing. Shares of Germany's BioNtech slid 3.2% after COVID-19 vaccine partner Pfizer said supply chain obstacles forced it to slash the 2020 production target of the vaccine by half.

Shares of UK homebuilder Berkeley lost 2.8% after it reported a 16.6% fall in first-half profit as home sales were dented by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020