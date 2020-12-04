BHEL executes boiler cleaning process at NTPC's North Karanpura power project

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday said it has executed a boiler cleaning process using an auxiliary boiler at NTPC's North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand. The project is being executed on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis, BHEL said in a statement.

"BHEL has implemented an innovative boiler cleaning process for coal-fired thermal units at NTPC's 3x660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project," it said. The company added that the boiler commissioning cycle will reduce from 100 days to 80 days by successfully completing the main 'boiler acid cleaning' without its light-up, by using an auxiliary boiler, it added.

The public sector undertaking has a proven track record in the supercritical segment and has successfully commissioned 23 boiler packages and 19 turbine packages in the ratings of 660 MW, 700 MW and 800 MW, the statement said..