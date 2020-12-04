Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,949 per 10 gram. The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in the opening session on Friday. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices continued upside as dollar decline boosted buying in precious metals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:29 IST
Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,949 per 10 gram.

The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in the opening session on Friday. Silver also declined Rs 346 to Rs 63,343 per kg, from Rs 63,689 per kg in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,842 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.20 per ounce. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices continued upside as dollar decline boosted buying in precious metals. The renewed stimulus hopes have pushed the dollar down supporting buying in bullion prices." PTI SUM HRS

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...

German bond yields dip before U.S. jobs data, but set for biggest weekly rise since Pfizer

German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...

Istanbul to seek more foreign funding as Turkish banks won't help -mayor

Istanbuls municipality will issue new bonds or seek other foreign financing for major projects as Turkeys state banks refuse to extend loans, mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday, days after it completed its first ever eurobond issue. The 58...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020