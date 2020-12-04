Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong legislature backs studies for artificial islands despite criticism

The initial phase of the project, which spreads across 1,000 of a planned 1,700 hectares of reclaimed land between the Lantau and Hong Kong Island, will build up to 260,000 housing units. Wong said the Lantau Tomorrow Vision aims to start reclamation work in 2027 and have the first batch of residents to move in by 2034.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:54 IST
Hong Kong legislature backs studies for artificial islands despite criticism
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Legislative Council approved on Friday engineering and infrastructure studies for a government plan to build vast artificial islands in an effort to solve housing problems in one of the world's most expensive property markets. The plan, estimated to cost at least HK$624 billion ($80.51 billion), or close to a quarter of the city's gross domestic product, would be Hong Kong's most expensive infrastructure project, and would cover an area about a third of Manhattan's.

The project has drawn criticism both on cost grounds and for its possible environmental impact. The studies, which will take 3.5 years, are worth HK$550.4 million.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong told lawmakers that not all of the HK$624 billion would be covered by public funds and that the government expected to earn an income of at least HK$707 billion from land sales on the artificial islands. The approval came swiftly after pro-democracy lawmakers, who opposed the plan in previous years, quit the legislature en masse earlier this month in protest against the ousting of four of their colleagues after Beijing granted the government powers to disqualify lawmakers without court scrutiny.

Activists have said it would cause irreparable damage to marine life and other ecosystems and argued it would be much cheaper for the government to acquire unused brownfield and agricultural land from private developers and investors. Discussions on the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, which was first announced by Lam in her policy address in October 2018, had stalled, with the legislature paralysed by anti-government protests.

Last week, Lam said in her latest policy address the reclamation project "is practicable and will bring enormous economic benefits to Hong Kong", urging the public to look at it in an "objective and fair manner". The initial phase of the project, which spreads across 1,000 of a planned 1,700 hectares of reclaimed land between the Lantau and Hong Kong Island, will build up to 260,000 housing units.

Wong said the Lantau Tomorrow Vision aims to start reclamation work in 2027 and have the first batch of residents to move in by 2034. It will also have a third core business district.

Also Read: Pakistani Islamist found guilty on two more charges of terrorism financing

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Lam

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020