Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the next seven years if at the same time that regulation is adopted. Our partners see that our position does not change," Morawiecki told a news conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin had said on Thursday that Poland would be ready to drop its veto on the EU's 1.8 trillion euro financial package if EU leaders endorse an explanatory declaration on the link between EU funds and the rule of law.