Urban planning needs to be integrated with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Says ITPI's new President NK Patel

Newly-elected chief of Institute of Town Planners India NK Patel says India needs to put in special efforts to create infrastructure for the future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:31 IST

NK Patel, ITPI President. Image Credit: ANI

NK Patel, a gold-medallist town planner and leading real estate developer from Ahmedabad, has taken over as President of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), the premier national body of town planners.

He says the role of urban planners is "ever-evolving", and "has broadened from being focused just on land use, to now also encompass transport, economy, and the environment." Patel said that Town Planning will become more and more critical for the proper development of cities, and it needs to be integrated with Atmanirbhar Bharat and other government schemes for the best outcomes.

He says the role of urban planners is "ever-evolving", and "has broadened from being focused just on land use, to now also encompass transport, economy, and the environment." Patel said that Town Planning will become more and more critical for the proper development of cities, and it needs to be integrated with Atmanirbhar Bharat and other government schemes for the best outcomes.

"Urban planning needs to be integrated with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Smart Cities, AMRUT and other relevant national and state programmes and schemes. Urban planning can complement these schemes, and make them more focused and effective by bringing in greater synergy in planning and execution," said Patel, the first professional from Gujarat in nearly half a century to be elected as an office-bearer of ITPI. He also stressed the need for developing urban infrastructure with the future in mind.

"As India becomes increasingly urbanised, due to ever-expanding cities and large rural migration, there is a need to develop urban infrastructure accordingly. Special efforts are needed in urban planning to ensure that the infrastructure meets not just the present requirements, but also those arising 20-30 years into the future," said Patel. He cited slum-free cities, affordable housing, better public transport facilities, water & waste management, and sustainability as areas of central focus for town planners as well as decision-makers.

"These are some of the areas that need to be brought into our planning frameworks, academics, and practices. ITPI will put in its best efforts to usher in structural transformation in these fields," Patel added. Patel has served in the town planning department of the government of Gujarat, and as a town planner in the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority for 17 years. He is also serving as chairman of The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in Gujarat.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

