Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for worst week in a month; euro rides high

A flurry of positive vaccine news has helped drive a rally in riskier currencies, while actions taken by the Federal Reserve have weakened the dollar. The dollar index dropped to a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.504 on Thursday and is on track for a more than 1% fall over the week.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:46 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for worst week in a month; euro rides high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar was headed for its worst week in a month on Friday while the euro gained, as investors bet the U.S. currency has further to fall and that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be over within months. A flurry of positive vaccine news has helped drive a rally in riskier currencies, while actions taken by the Federal Reserve have weakened the dollar.

The dollar index dropped to a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.504 on Thursday and is on track for a more than 1% fall over the week. It edged down 0.1% on the day at 90.578. "It has been another bad week for the US dollar," analysts at MUFG said in a note. "It will encourage speculators to rebuild short US dollar positions which have been pared in recent months."

Investors have turned short dollars, figuring rates will stay low for a long time in the United States, forcing yield-seekers to head elsewhere for better returns. Investors will get a further indication of how the U.S. economy is holding up at 1330 GMT, with monthly payrolls data expected to show employment growth, but at a slower pace.

The euro has been one of the biggest winners from recent dollar weakness, breaking decisively above $1.20 this week and is on track for a more than 2% weekly gain. The single currency hit a two-and-a-half-year high of $1.21770, just above the previous day's benchmark. It was last up 0.2%.

"The euro is holding above the $1.21 level for the first time since spring 2018, despite the fact that there is only a week to go before the European Central Bank is expected to add more policy stimulus," said Rabobank strategist Jane Foley. The yen was broadly steady against the dollar on Friday, while sterling jittered against the dollar and euro with Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union at a critical stage.

Also Read: European stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...

Comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on Navy Day

A comic book series chronicling Indias maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday. First of the three-book comic series chronicling Indias maritime heri...

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...

FDA chief Hahn expect 20 mln Americans to be vaccinated this year

U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters on Friday it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.Hahn declined to give a specific timeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020