Non-peak hour time for women using suburban trains extended

Southern Railway has increased the number of suburban trains in Chennai per day, a press release said.More women would be allowed to use the service during non-peak hours from Monday to Saturday and to commute throughout Sunday, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:10 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Southern Railway on Friday said it wouold extended the timings for women passengers other than essential services staff to commute by suburban trains during non-peak hours with effect from December 7. Southern Railway has increased the number of suburban trains in Chennai per day, a press release said.

More women would be allowed to use the service during non-peak hours from Monday to Saturday and to commute throughout Sunday, the release said. Now with the extension of non-peak hours time, more women outside the category of staff engaged in essential services can use the suburban service, it said.

They would be allowed to commute before 7 am and between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm and after 7 pm till 12 am from Monday- Saturday. They can use their season tickets for commuting or on purchase of single journey tickets. Children upto the age of 12 are also allowed to travel with them during non-peak hours.

On Sundays, women passengers are permitted to travel throughout the day, the release said. Southern Railway has appealed to the passengers to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and to cooperate with railway employees for checking valid documents during their commute.

With effect from September 7, Southern Railway had announced resumption of train services on select routes in Tamil Nadu in line with the state government lifting the COVID-19-induced suspension. In October, Southern Railway had resumed suburban train services only for essential staff to commute to and from work.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to grant permission to resume full-fledged operations of the suburban trains in Chennai in October..

