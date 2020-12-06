JDP activists block railway tracks & NH in Malda district

Jharkhand Disom Party activists on Sunday blocked railway tracks and national highway in Malda district disrupting movement of several trains and vehicular traffic, official sources said. The JDP activists squatted on the railway tracks at Adina station in Gajole and Chitkamahal on NH 34 since morning holding posters demanding recognition of their tribal culture and heritage, the sources said.

The rail blockade at Adina is continuing, the sources said. Due to the agitation by the tribal outfit, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung had to disembark from Darjeeling Mail at Azangarh on way to Siliguri and proceed on road, Morcha sources said.

As many candidates failed to appear for the Clerkship examination conducted by the PSC due to the rail and road blockade, the state Home department urged the PSC to give them a second chance. The Home department in a tweet said: "GOWB has requested PSC to give an early second opportunity to examinees who have missed the Clerkship Part 2 examination 2019 at Siliguri today because of an unforeseen rail blockade today, whereupon PSC has agreed to do so shortly for those examinees who missed the chance today."