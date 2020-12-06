Repair work on NH-24, traffic to be disrupted

Traffic on National Highway-24 will be disrupted on Sunday due to repair work of water pipelines by the Delhi Jal Board, police said on Sunday. The highway, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, will be closed from Ring road side.

However, NH 9 (Meerut Expressway) will remain open. Motorists coming from Pragati Maidan side are advised to take the second left turn instead of the first. Motorists intending to go towards Akshardham while coming from Ashram or Barapulla side may take grade road up to Nizamuddin Khatta instead of Sarai Kale Khan flyover and then turn right under the flyover, a senior police officer said. However, the right turn over Nizamuddin Khatta flyover towards Akshardham will not be allowed but vehicles may take a U-turn near Bhairon Road to go towards Akshardham or Meerut Expressway, he said.