The 'Man of Exports' on a mission to create exporters in the country, this time with India's largest 3D exhibition to create exporters

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/SRV Media): In order to empower entrepreneurs of all scales to tap into the export potential of India, Bhagirath Goswami, Founder, Being Exporter, is passionate to create exporters in the country. He has enabled people from all spectrum of life to export their consignments. Starting from a 21 year old farmer who was naive about how to export his produce and earn profits to the founder of a well-established organization, Bhagirath Goswami has set the bar high in the Indian export landscape.

With the purpose of enabling small scale businessmen, homemakers, students, farmers to be independent and become exporters, Being Exporter organizes seminars, webinars and events globally. In order to help people to make the most out of the exhibitions and events, the company trains these novice exporters on how to send their consignments. To the extent that they help them to write e- mails, pitch their products, generate leads, and convert leads into sales properly in the global market. Being Exporter is organizing Global Buyer Seller Meet, a virtual event on the 29, 30 and 31 January, 2021 with an intake of hundreds and hundreds of stalls. The booking is open for the virtual event. The event will witness buyers and sellers from over 100 countries. The stall owners will also be given training on how to present their products, price their products and communicate better, to enable them to gain maximum from the event.

The three day event includes 2 webinars each day, 3 panel discussions (1 each day) and a day for entertainment which will have live music bands performing on the third day of the event. The virtual event is India's largest 3D virtual exhibition that will provide a platform for buyers and sellers to interact on the same platform. "India has a tremendous potential for exports with its indigenous products. Be it agricultural produce, handicrafts, textiles, chemicals, furniture, tiles and marble, food products and many more. I had started the programme a few years back with the intention of impacting the currency of the nation and contributing towards creating exporters in the country, till the time the value of rupees and dollars does not become equal," said Bhagirath Goswami, Founder, Being Exporter, commenting on the upcoming event.

"The platform encourages anyone without an experience of exports or someone who has been exporting to join the program and within a few days, their consignments can be made available in the international market. I believe everyone should endeavour towards upscaling and taking their products in the global market, when exporting is this easy," Bhagirath Goswami added. Being Exporter is a non-commercial platform which charges basic fees which is valid for lifetime, to get enrolled for the export program. One does not need to renew their enrollment every year and the company supports the interested exporters through required training, mentoring, coaching and handholding processes by conducting various webinars and seminars.

To register for the Global Buyer Seller Meet please click on: www.globalbuyersellermeet.com This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)