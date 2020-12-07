Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 20 to Rs 3,879 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for December contracts increased by Rs 20, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 3,879 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 32,360 lots.

Similarly, Guar seed for January delivery traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 3,927 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 32,815 lots. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.PTI SRS SHW SHW