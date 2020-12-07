Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital in Rajasthan

An undertrial prisoner who had chronic tuberculosis died at a hospital here on Monday, officials said. Salman, 27, was brought to central jail on February 8 and lodged in a separate barrack due to his medical condition. He was given regular treatment under medical supervision, jail superintendent Suman Maliwal said.

Salman's health deteriorated on Friday following which he was taken to MBS hospital and later put on a ventilator, she said. He was declared dead at 2.25 AM, the superintendent said, adding that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.