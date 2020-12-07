Left Menu
Following the same principles, we at CK Motors support the Make in India initiative, and connect with emerging EV players in the country, Chandrasekhar C added.Omega Seiki Mobility said it first launched its dealership in India with OHM Automotive in Telangana and plans to further strengthen its footprints in the country by opening dealerships in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 2021..

Omega Seiki ties up with CK Motors for electric three-wheeler sales in South India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Omega Seiki Mobility on Monday announced a partnership with CK Motors for sales and services of its entire electric three-wheeler range in South India. The partnership will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, the company said in a statement.

Through this association, Omega Seiki Mobility aims to lay specific focus on the key target cities they will be making a foray into as a part of their future EV expansion plans, it added. CK Motors plans to open more dealerships and expand network in the southern states by the end of 2022. In the first phase, total 13 showrooms have been planned in major cities of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Bengaluru , Mangalore, Mysore, Davanagere, Hubli, Belgaum and Manarcaud.

"The proposed number of showrooms for phase-2 is 31, covering the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Hyderabad in Telangana, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the proposed number of phase-3 showroom openings in the remaining districts of respective states is 40," the statement added. Omega Seiki Mobility had launched Rage+ and Rage electric three-wheelers in Auto Expo 2020 catering primarily to the B2B cargo segment. It had recently entered into passenger vehicle electric mobility space and launched Sun-Ri, Stream, and Ride. Commenting on the partnership, Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman Uday Narang said the company has expanded exponentially and witnessed an overwhelming response across the country. "The markets from the different parts are eager to witness the advancement of the Indian vehicle in terms of EV space," he added.

CK Motors Chairman Chandrasekhar C said Omega Seiki Mobility has come up with significant EV offerings with highly-skilled professionals. "We consider their initiatives toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and we are pleased to support them in such a prolific mission. Following the same principles, we at CK Motors support the 'Make in India' initiative, and connect with emerging EV players in the country," Chandrasekhar C added.

Omega Seiki Mobility said it first launched its dealership in India with OHM Automotive in Telangana and plans to further strengthen its footprints in the country by opening dealerships in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 2021.

