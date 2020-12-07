Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi ramps up smart TV production in India, to launch QLED TV later this month

The move comes ahead of Xiaomis foray into the premium QLED TV segment in India.Xiaomi India Category Lead Smart TV Eashwar Nilakantan said when the company had launched its smart TVs in 2018, there were two key trends - Internet tariffs were getting cheaper and speed was faster, and there was a proliferation of content.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:50 IST
Xiaomi ramps up smart TV production in India, to launch QLED TV later this month

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Monday said it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances as it ramps up production of its smart TVs in the country. The move comes ahead of Xiaomi's foray into the premium QLED TV segment in India.

Xiaomi India Category Lead (Smart TV) Eashwar Nilakantan said when the company had launched its smart TVs in 2018, there were two key trends - Internet tariffs were getting cheaper and speed was faster, and there was a proliferation of content. "Since then, we have already sold over 5 million smart TVs and continue to be No. 1 in the segment. Last year, we started with 4K TVs and that has also seen strong growth. In the pandemic, content consumption has gone up drastically and people are also looking for movie theatre-like experiences at home," he told PTI.

With the QLED TV, Xiaomi wants to offer premium viewing experience to customers, he added. While Nilakantan did not disclose details of the pricing, he said the first 55-inch QLED TV will be launched on December 16.

QLED (Quantum Light-Emitting Diode) TVs are like regular LED TVs but offer better colour and brightness than LED. Nilakantan said the QLED TVs will be manufactured in India like its other smart TVs. "We had Dixon as a contract manufacturing partner for our TVs and recently, we signed up with another partner - Radiant Appliances and this will further augment our capacity as we start offering our 'Made in India' QLED TVs," he added. He, however, did not comment on the production capacity.

He noted that the QLED market in India is at a nascent stage, accounting for about 0.5 per cent (about 60,000 units) of the 12 million units TV market in India. "The QLED TV for India has been built ground up here, keeping in mind the needs of customers here... We are hopeful that we will be able to double the market of QLED TVs in the next one year," Nilakantan added.

A number of smartphone players such as Realme, OnePlus, Micromax and Motorola have added smart TVs to their product portfolios to compete against giants like Samsung, LG and Sony in the TV segment. According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of TVs in India grew 15 per cent annually to reach the highest-ever 15 million units in 2019, and the growth was mainly driven by budget smart TVs, with 32-inch TVs the leading segment.

The report had noted that smart TV was the fastest-growing segment, growing 25 per cent year-on-year. The smart TV market in India was mostly driven by brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and emerging tail brands such as TCL, Vu and others, which are leveraging their growing channel presence both online and offline to target new users and upgrade users, the report added.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhis Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ...

Centre will be responsible for any inconvenience to people during Bandh: Cong

The Congress Monday said the Centre would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people during the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agri-marketing laws. The Congress and seve...

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020