The bull run at D-Street continued on Monday with benchmark indices touching new highs amid mixed global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:31 IST
Broad-based rally lifts up Sensex, Nifty
UPL closed 4.5 pc higher on Monday at Rs 476.50 per share. Image Credit: ANI

The bull run at D-Street continued on Monday with benchmark indices touching new highs amid mixed global cues. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 347 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 45,427 while the Nifty 50 gained by 97 points or 0.73 per cent at 13,356.

Except for Nifty realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.1 per cent, FMCG by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 0.5 per cent and private bank by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL was the top gainer by adding 4.5 per cent at Rs 476.50 per share. Adani Ports advanced by 3.6 per cent to close the day at Rs 470 while energy majors ONGC and GAIL gained by 3 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

The other prominent winners were Hindustan Lever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Dr Reddy's. However, those which lost were SBI Life, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Titan and Maruti Suzuki. Meanwhile, Asian shares retreated from a record peak after reports said the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on some Chinese officials.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 1.23 per cent and Japan's Nikkei declined by 0.76 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi added gains of 0.51 per cent. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

