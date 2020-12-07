Left Menu
ONGC shares close with 3 pc gain after OVL strikes oil in Colombia block

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a significant oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia, a company statement said on Friday.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) closed with 3 per cent gain on Monday after ONGC Videsh Ltd made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. The stock closed the day at Rs 91.95, a gain of 2.34 per cent after jumping 4.61 per cent to Rs 94 during the day on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose by 3.06 per cent to close at Rs 92.60. In traded volume terms, 41.97 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and more than 4.66 crore units on the NSE during the day.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia, a company statement said on Friday. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, it added.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70 per cent stake. Geopark Ltd, an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America, has the remaining 30 per cent interest..

