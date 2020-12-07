Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagarro to hire 1,000 persons globally, majorly from India

Digital engineering and technology solutions firm Nagarro on Monday said it is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons globally in the next few months, with majority from India. Nagarro has offices in 25 countries globally with major centres in Romania, Austria, Germany, India, Mexico, the UAE and the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:52 IST
Nagarro to hire 1,000 persons globally, majorly from India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital engineering and technology solutions firm Nagarro on Monday said it is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons globally in the next few months, with majority from India. Nagarro has a strong presence in India with over 6,000 employees across its offices in Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Globally, it has about 8,500 persons.

"Globally, we have about 1,000 positions open right now, and a large fraction of these will be from India. "We have been growing organically (globally) at 15 per cent and we expect this pace to continue in 2021 and the India team makes a significant contribution to this growth," Nagarro SE co-founder Manas Fuloria told PTI.

The company's revenue stood at 400 million euros in 2019 with Europe accounting for 57 per cent, Americas was 33 per cent and 10 per cent was from the rest of the world (including India). Nagarro does not disclose country-specific revenue. Nagarro has offices in 25 countries globally with major centres in Romania, Austria, Germany, India, Mexico, the UAE and the US. Founded in 1996, Nagarro was taken over by the German technology group Allgeier SE in 2011.

Talking about the hiring plans, Fuloria said the roles being offered include product and engineering, design and business analysis roles. "Historically, we have been hiring from campuses across the country but we are now looking at ramping up lateral hiring as well. India has a huge talent pool that global companies, including us, are leveraging. India is playing a critical role in our growth story," he said.

Nagarro offers solutions to companies across various industries including automotive, banking and insurance, gaming and entertainment, life sciences and healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and travel and logistics.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Siddharthas sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. ...

Manchester bomber's brother admits "full part" in planning attack, UK inquiry told

The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday. ...

More than 50 Indian Businesses Set to Enter Nepal through Franchisees

New Delhi India, December 7 ANINewsVoir The 2nd Nepal-India Franchise Expo, summit and awards were successfully held from Nov 2-4 2020, through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform. The Expo that saw several new Indian brands ...

1mg Gears up to Fight Second COVID-19 Wave

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIBusinessWire India Taking the surging COVID-19 cases in account, 1mg.com- Indias leading digital healthcare platform is gearing up to tackle the spread by providing a gamut of COVID-19 tests at home such as CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020