Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:03 IST
The company has been in rough waters after its founder V G Siddhartha took his own life. Image Credit: ANI

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Siddhartha's sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. Malavika, who is the daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, has said in the past that she remains fully committed to paring down the multi-crore debt burden of the company.

The company's board of directors also appointed C H Vasudhara Devi, Giri Devanur and Mohan Raghavendra Kondi as additional directors in the capacity of non-executive independent directors from December 31 till December 30, 2025. Siddhartha died in July 2019, and many suspected that he had committed suicide.

The company has been in rough waters after Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company. Since his death in July last year, CDEL has been trying to divest its assets to pare debts. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

