Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:03 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Siddhartha's sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. Malavika, who is the daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, has said in the past that she remains fully committed to paring down the multi-crore debt burden of the company.
The company's board of directors also appointed C H Vasudhara Devi, Giri Devanur and Mohan Raghavendra Kondi as additional directors in the capacity of non-executive independent directors from December 31 till December 30, 2025. Siddhartha died in July 2019, and many suspected that he had committed suicide.
The company has been in rough waters after Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company. Since his death in July last year, CDEL has been trying to divest its assets to pare debts. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- S
- Karnataka
- Giri
- Malavika Hegde
ALSO READ
PhonePe onboards all electricity boards across India to enable seamless bill payments
Leaders should avoid going public with grievances: Congress
Honest docu-series, not puff piece: Abhishek Bachchan on 'Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Power Gummies raises USD 1 mn from Agility Venture Partners, others
Housejoy on track to clock Rs 150 cr GMV in FY21, sees strong growth in beauty, home services