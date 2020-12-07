Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals long for Disney magic as shuttered Paris park hits jobs

Despite reopening between lockdowns, visitors to the theme park dropped to 5,000-6,000 on some summer days compared to peaks of 60,000, Descrouet said. EMPTY STREETS According to unions, Disney is in talks on around 1,000 departures or job conversions, as it steps up changes to shows it had envisaged even before the crisis. Disneyland Paris did not comment on any talks with employees.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:07 IST
Locals long for Disney magic as shuttered Paris park hits jobs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sleeping Beauty's castle stands empty at Disneyland's theme park outside Paris and the giant twirling teacups and other rides have ground to a halt until at least mid-February due to France's COVID-19 restrictions. In neighbouring towns, where hotels have sprouted over the past three decades, the silence is just as eerie - and locals are starting to fear for their jobs.

"As long as Disney doesn't open up again, as long as there are no tourists, there's no point crying victory even if we were able to open tomorrow," said Tomica Vajic, who owns four restaurants near the park. Three of his eateries are running with reduced staffing, serving only takeaways for residents. Vajic and his wife Milena have tapped state-guaranteed loans to tide their business over but say they will have to put off their retirement by several years now they have taken on debts.

Two lockdowns to combat the coronavirus in France this year have pummelled the hospitality sector. Restaurants, for instance, will only be allowed to reopen by Jan. 20 at the earliest. In Val d'Europe - a grouping of small towns around the Disney site, which also straddle several shopping centres and are home to about 50,000 people - the fallout is extensive.

Disney employs seamstresses for costumes, security staff and electricians among its range of more than 15,000 workers in France, said Philippe Descrouet, the mayor of one of the towns, Serris, and the head of Val d'Europe. "Obviously it's a disaster right now," he said.

Including the malls, Val d'Europe and Disneyland Paris welcome more people a year than the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower put together, according to local authorities. Despite reopening between lockdowns, visitors to the theme park dropped to 5,000-6,000 on some summer days compared to peaks of 60,000, Descrouet said.

EMPTY STREETS According to unions, Disney is in talks on around 1,000 departures or job conversions, as it steps up changes to shows it had envisaged even before the crisis.

Disneyland Paris did not comment on any talks with employees. A 2-billion-euro ($2.43 billion) plan to expand the theme park with new areas - including one based on Marvel superheroes - is on track, a spokesman said. For now, most employees are on furlough schemes. Some said they were concerned that not all Disney hotels or attractions would reopen in February and a return to business as usual could be a long way off.

Even the area's population has shrunk. "Many of the performers in the parades and shows were British and have gone home," said Valentin Markowski, a resident who once worked at the theme park. "The streets are empty."

About 25 million euros in tourist taxes collected in the area have evaporated this year, Descrouet said. He wants Disney to freeze some planned property developments on local land as authorities cannot keep up with the spending on infrastructure. Frederic Reith, a 41-year-old environmental consultant sporting a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, said he would usually visit the park several times a week as a meeting place with friends.

"We normally hear a dozen different languages being spoken around us," said Reith. "We miss the diversity."

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bank unions said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020