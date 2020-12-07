Left Menu
Britain could remove Brexit deal-breaking clauses, says government

Britain could remove clauses in legislation that would breach its Brexit deal with the European Union and would review provisions in another bill if talks on the Withdrawal Agreement progress, the government said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain could remove clauses in legislation that would breach its Brexit deal with the European Union and would review provisions in another bill if talks on the Withdrawal Agreement progress, the government said on Monday. Britain and the EU have been discussing implementation of the Brexit deal, or Withdrawal Agreement, in joint committee, trying to find ways to make sure the Brexit deal, and Northern Ireland protocol, can be put in place without disruption.

"If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed, the UK government would be prepared to remove clause 44 of the UK Internal Market Bill, concerning export declarations. The UK Government would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47, concerning state aid," the government said in a statement. "Good progress continues to be made regarding the decision as to which goods are 'at risk' of entering the EU market. Talks continue this afternoon. In the light of those discussions, the government will keep under review the content of the forthcoming Taxation Bill."

