Left Menu
Development News Edition

European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit

Mizuho researchers say sterling looks mispriced as a result and expect downward pressure on British Gilt yields through the week despite rising supply. While European government bond yields dropped across the board on Monday, British borrowing costs led the move.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:56 IST
European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eurozone government bond yields dropped on Monday before this week's European Central Bank meeting, as hopes for a deal between Britain and the European Union took a blow weeks before the end of the Brexit transition. Britain and the EU made a last-ditch attempt to bridge differences blocking a trade deal and avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days.

"There is no clear sign that a deal will be made, and a French veto of any unfavorable deal limits chances," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho. Mizuho researchers say sterling looks mispriced as a result and expect downward pressure on British Gilt yields through the week despite rising supply.

While European government bond yields dropped across the board on Monday, British borrowing costs led the move. Short-dated two-year Gilt yields reached a one-month low and the benchmark 10-year Gilt yield fell 7.3 basis points to 0.28%. The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund dropped four bps to -0.58%, a one-week low. Most other eurozone yields were down 2 to 4 bps.

This week's ECB meeting is also putting downward pressure on yields, with policymakers expected to announce further stimulus to help an economy battered by the pandemic. "We anticipate an expansion of the ongoing PEPP program by 300-400 billion euros and an extension of the program until late 2021," said Annalisa Piazza, a fixed income analyst at MFS Investment Management. "Generous TLTROs will likely be extended further and some tweaks might be added in order to further incentivize loans from the banking sector."

The fall in yields comes after a hefty rise in rates late last week that saw 10-year U.S. Treasury yields flirt with the crucial 1% level on optimism over a stimulus package intended to boost the world's biggest economy. But a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend has dashed some of the optimism, and global markets and oil prices have taken a step back, boosting demand for safe-haven European government debt.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly dip as virus restrictions increase; sterling weakens

Stocks on global indexes mostly eased on Monday as worries increased over the economy because of increased restrictions due to COVID-19, while sterling slumped as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to strike a trade de...

India, Israel review ties in key areas

India and Israel on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their cooperation in an array of areas including defence and security, cyberspace, counter-terrorism and energy. At a virtual meeting of India-Israel foreign office consultati...

A day before Bharat Bandh', KCR asks officials to release Rs 7300 Cr for farmers

A day before the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers outfits, supported by opposition parties against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to release Rs 7,300 ...

Property dealer held for raping elderly woman

A 34-year-old property dealer wasarrested in Goa on Monday for allegedly raping an elderlywoman under the pretext of showing her a property in aforested area near here, police saidThe accused, Anil Tigga, took the woman, who is in her60s, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020