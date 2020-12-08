Left Menu
UP CM asks officials to take steps to ensure people don't face problem due to 'Bharat Bandh'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring that people do not face any problem because of the proposed Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. He also directed the officials to contact the farmers unions, hold a dialogue with their representatives and make them aware of the new farm laws and resolve their problems, the release added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring that people do not face any problem because of the proposed 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday. The chief minister, who addressed all administrative and police officials in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call through video conferencing, asked them not to compromise with peace and order at any cost, an official release issued here said.

Adityanath said that both the central and the state governments are continuously working in the interest and welfare of farmers and asked them (farmers) not to get confused by the bandh. He also directed the officials to contact the farmers unions, hold a dialogue with their representatives and make them aware of the new farm laws and resolve their problems, the release added. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani inspected the Uttar Pradesh gate and areas of Kaushambi, Murad nagar, Modinagar police stations and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

Law and order condition is normal in the district even then all the precautionary measures have been adopted, the DM said. The SSP said that on Monday routes were diverted in the city by the traffic police and no vehicles were permitted to enter Ghaziabad. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock. The government has been defending the laws, saying they will help farmers by bringing in new technology and allow them to sell their produce at better prices. The agitating farmers had on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

