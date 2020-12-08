Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks under pressure as pandemic concerns outweigh stimulus hopes

Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of COVID-19 cases. A mixed Asian open followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high as investors flocked to mega-cap growth stocks while the two other major U.S. indices fell.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 06:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks under pressure as pandemic concerns outweigh stimulus hopes

Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

A mixed Asian open followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high as investors flocked to mega-cap growth stocks while the two other major U.S. indices fell. "You saw more than a slight moderation to the S&P 500, and the Dow, but you're still looking at these markets at record highs," said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst with CommSec. "It's a matter of looking out for what the next catalyst is for these markets."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13% in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.09% in while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.63%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.31%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.49% and the S&P 500 lost 0.19%. Investors are watching whether U.S. policymakers can reinvigorate efforts to pass additional pandemic stimulus. The U.S. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise, as the business community cautioned inaction could spur a deeper recession.

At the same time, California, the nation's most populous state, announced new restrictions on travel and business activity after record case numbers and hospitalizations. And officials in New York warned similar restrictions could be employed soon, which further weigh on the nation's recovery. The dollar slid against most currencies on Monday as investors eyed potential stimulus and vaccine development. An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was little changed at 90.843, not far from 90.471, its weakest since April 2018. But U.S. Treasury yields did fall on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven securities.

Brent crude fell 0.9% and U.S. crude dipped 1.1%. Prices came under pressure after Reuters reported that the U.S. was prepping sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over alleged roles in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong. Spot gold prices were 1.3% higher at $1,860.49 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures settled up 1.4% at $1,866, as investors bet on more stimulus money being pumped into the financial system.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration -U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. He definitely re-c...

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New Yorks governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue sky...

(OFFICIAL)-Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most likes of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.The Aug. 28 post by Bosemans family sa...

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.The rainfall broke a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020