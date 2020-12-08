Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations

At a wholesale shop selling products from Lien Teng Enterprise last week, a steady stream of customers perused the offerings of festive baubles and fake pines in every imaginable hue. "We cannot travel overseas, so we came here today to check out if there are wholesale products in Taiwan," said Wu Ming Teng, a Christmas product retailer.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:13 IST
Taiwan's Christmas King grapples with a slide in overseas demand for decorations

It's unseasonably quiet at Harlan Tsai's factory, which has been churning out Christmas trees, wreaths and snow angels for more than three decades.

Normally, around 30 employees at the Lien Teng Enterprise factory in Taichung, central Taiwan would be making over 10,000 trees. But this year, clients have slashed orders in anticipation of a huge slide in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and the factory has had to cut back staff to fewer than 10. "We have lost half or more of our exports to Europe and the Americas," said Tsai, known in Taiwan as the "Christmas King".

The lack of overseas orders has prompted the company to look domestically. While few Taiwanese celebrate Christmas, it supplies decorations to shopping malls and major landmarks. With the island relatively unscathed by the virus, Tsai says demand has been quite stable. At a wholesale shop selling products from Lien Teng Enterprise last week, a steady stream of customers perused the offerings of festive baubles and fake pines in every imaginable hue.

"We cannot travel overseas, so we came here today to check out if there are wholesale products in Taiwan," said Wu Ming Teng, a Christmas product retailer.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...

SC agrees to hear plea of Maha governor against HC's show cause notice for contempt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against issuance of a show cause notice by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for his alleged fa...

Prioritize health workers, at-risk groups, for COVID-19 vaccines: WHO chief

People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age, are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020