China says will take firm countermeasures after U.S. sanctions on officials

China says will take firm countermeasures after U.S. sanctions on officialsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:26 IST
China said on Tuesday it would take firm countermeasures after the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong.
The U.S. move to sanction Chinese officials is "unwarranted and vile behaviour", and China urges it to withdraw the decision, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
