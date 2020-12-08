Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 1.5 to Rs 1,059 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 1.5, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 1,059 per 10 kg in 25,535 lots.

Likewise, Refined soya oil contracts for January traded lower by Rs 2.7, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 1,051 per 10 kg in 25,515 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.