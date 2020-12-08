ABB supports Karnataka govt with digital water management solutions

In a unique project led by L&T Construction's water and effluent treatment vertical for the Karnataka state government, ABB solution will help the local water authority to track, measure and optimise water use in the drought-stricken region of southwest India. The solution will also pump and distribute clean treated river water to village homes. It includes 635 digital flow-metres and technologies to improve control at pumping stations and reservoirs.

With a population of 10 lakh people, the Koppal district is regularly challenged by water shortages. Until now, responses have ranged from preserving ancient wells to following age-old water conservation practices. ABB said its engagement spans the end-to-end automation and instrumentation of the project -- from the pumping station at the river to the treatment of clean drinking water.

G Srinivas Rao, Head of ABB's measurement and analytics in India, said that as India moves swiftly towards smart and sustainable villages, towns and cities, one of the key challenges is water management. "This project shows how ABB's digital water management solutions can be deployed not only in cities but also to provide clean, drinking water in the villages that are crucial to our agrarian economy," he said in a statement.

ABB flowmeters are also in operation in cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Surat, Ranchi, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chennai, and in semi urban and rural areas like Gadag in Karnataka and Jawai in Rajasthan.