Chhattisgarh: 4 dead, 5 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns

Four persons were killed and five injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. The mishap took place on Monday night near Jakhripara village under Dhaurpur police station limits when the victims were returning after a wedding at Semardih here, an official said.

''The vehicle with 20-25 people, including the bride and groom, overturned when it reached near Jakhripara, the groom's native village, as the driver apparently lost control after he tried to a save a motorcyclist,'' he said. ''Three people, including the groom's father and a 12- year-old boy, died on the spot. A teen girl succumbed on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ambiapur. Five people are currently hospitalised there,'' he said.

The driver fled from the spot and a case has been registered against him, the official said..