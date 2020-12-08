Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: 4 dead, 5 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns

The mishap took place on Monday night near Jakhripara village under Dhaurpur police station limits when the victims were returning after a wedding at Semardih here, an official said.The vehicle with 20-25 people, including the bride and groom, overturned when it reached near Jakhripara, the grooms native village, as the driver apparently lost control after he tried to a save a motorcyclist, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:57 IST
Chhattisgarh: 4 dead, 5 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns

Four persons were killed and five injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. The mishap took place on Monday night near Jakhripara village under Dhaurpur police station limits when the victims were returning after a wedding at Semardih here, an official said.

''The vehicle with 20-25 people, including the bride and groom, overturned when it reached near Jakhripara, the groom's native village, as the driver apparently lost control after he tried to a save a motorcyclist,'' he said. ''Three people, including the groom's father and a 12- year-old boy, died on the spot. A teen girl succumbed on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ambiapur. Five people are currently hospitalised there,'' he said.

The driver fled from the spot and a case has been registered against him, the official said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh in UP; SP workers protest in number of districts

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions drew a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops and offices remaining largely open, while the Samajwadi Party held protests in a number of districts and even stopped a train in Allahabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020