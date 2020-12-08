Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed, 5 hurt as car hits truck in UP's Hardoi

Three people died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Tuesday. Three of them -- identified as Devendra 25, Sunil Kumar 33 and Akhilesh 50 -- died in the accident, while the remaining five were injured, the SP said.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:08 IST
Three killed, 5 hurt as car hits truck in UP's Hardoi

Three people died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late Monday night when the car occupants were returning to Shahjahanpur from Lucknow after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said eight people were travelling in the ''speeding'' car. Three of them -- identified as Devendra (25), Sunil Kumar (33) and Akhilesh (50) -- died in the accident, while the remaining five were injured, the SP said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the countrys devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutors office said the group is suspected of...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020