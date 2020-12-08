Three killed, 5 hurt as car hits truck in UP's Hardoi

Three people died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late Monday night when the car occupants were returning to Shahjahanpur from Lucknow after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said eight people were travelling in the ''speeding'' car. Three of them -- identified as Devendra (25), Sunil Kumar (33) and Akhilesh (50) -- died in the accident, while the remaining five were injured, the SP said.