Three killed, 5 hurt as car hits truck in UP's Hardoi
PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:08 IST
Three people died and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late Monday night when the car occupants were returning to Shahjahanpur from Lucknow after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.
Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said eight people were travelling in the ''speeding'' car. Three of them -- identified as Devendra (25), Sunil Kumar (33) and Akhilesh (50) -- died in the accident, while the remaining five were injured, the SP said.
