UAE official lauds efforts to strengthen Gulf unity

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:27 IST
The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a long-running dispute with neighbouring Qatar.

The Twitter post by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash comes after Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said progress had been made towards resolving the row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

