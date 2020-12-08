Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite firm on security concerns - document

The move comes amid increased tensions between Germany and China, whose trade ties have become very close in the past decade, over unfair competition caused by state-backed enterprises and restrictions on market access. Berlin views IMST as an important provider of satellite communication, radar and radio technology, and its know-how is crucial for national security, according to the government document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:53 IST
Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite firm on security concerns - document
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany has blocked the takeover of satellite and radar technology firm IMST by a subsidiary of state-controlled missile maker China Aerospace and Industry Group (CASIC) due to national security concerns, a government document showed on Tuesday. The move comes amid increased tensions between Germany and China, whose trade ties have become very close in the past decade, over unfair competition caused by state-backed enterprises and restrictions on market access.

Berlin views IMST as an important provider of satellite communication, radar and radio technology, and its know-how is crucial for national security, according to the government document seen by Reuters. IMST's expertise is also needed for the construction of critical infrastructure in the future, including 5G and 6G networks, the document said.

"IMST is also an important partner of the German Aerospace Center (DLR). In various cases, IMST's products and services were also the subject of deliveries to the Bundeswehr armed forces," it said. A German economy ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on company names, but said the cabinet had authorized the ministry in a closed-door meeting to screen and block a foreign investment by a non-European investor on the grounds that the step could pose a threat to national security.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it had no knowledge of the case, but added that the government had always encouraged Chinese companies to carry out "mutually beneficial" investment cooperation overseas. "We hope that countries including Germany will provide Chinese companies that are operating normally with a fair, open and non-discriminatory market environment, and not politicize normal economic and trade cooperation, (or) use 'national security' as a pretext to engage in protectionism," it added.

A spokeswoman for IMST, based in the western town of Kamp-Lintfort in North Rhine-Westphalia, declined to comment. CASIC was not immediately available for comment. Germany has lowered the threshold for screening and even blocking purchases of stakes in German firms by non-Europeans in a move to fend off unwanted takeover attempts mainly by state-backed Chinese investors in strategic areas.

Under the new rules, Berlin can intervene on grounds of public interest if a non-European investor buys a 10% stake in a company, sharply reducing the threshold from 25%. The German government has foiled a handful of Chinese deals or takeover attempts, including a proposed takeover of German toolmaker Leifeld by Yantai Taihai and a bid by China's State Grid for a stake in power grid operator 50Hertz in 2018.

In August, the government rejected a bid by China's Vital Materials Co to buy PPM Pure Metals due to concerns about the target company's sales to the German military, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...

3 held including a 'most wanted' criminal from Sonipat

Haryana Police has arrested three accused including a most wanted criminal, from Sonipat district, on Tuesday. Police have also recovered four illegal pistols, 13 cartridges and one bike from their possession. The arrested accused were iden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020