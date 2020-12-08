Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTNL to seek shareholders' nod for raising Rs 2,138 cr through sovereign bonds

State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Tuesday said it will on December 31 seek shareholders nod to raise Rs 2,138.6 crore as part of sovereign guarantee bond. Now, your company is planning to raise the remaining amount of Rs 2,138.6 crore through issue of bonds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:39 IST
MTNL to seek shareholders' nod for raising Rs 2,138 cr through sovereign bonds
Representative Image Image Credit:

State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Tuesday said it will on December 31 seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2,138.6 crore as part of sovereign guarantee bond. The government allowed MTNL to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore for a tenure of 10 years through sovereign guarantee bonds as part of its revival package.

The company has already raised Rs 4,361.4 crore under the package on October 12. It will seek shareholders' nod at its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 31. ''Now, your company is planning to raise the remaining amount of Rs 2,138.6 crore through issue of bonds. For issue of bonds/debentures, approval of shareholders is mandatory. The shareholders' approval is valid for one year from the date of this AGM,'' MTNL said in AGM notice.

MTNL will also seek shareholders' nod for appointment of P K Purwar as its chairman and managing director (CMD). The Department of Telecommunications gave additional charge of the MTNL CMD to Purwar, who is also heading BSNL, on April 13, 2020.

Purwar has also served as MTNL CMD for about 5 years before taking charge as BSNL CMD..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata, interact with Bengal BJP leadership

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on a two-day visit from December 9 to take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. According to party sourc...

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020