CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019
Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the incidents taking place while people were boarding and alighting from long-distance trains, as per a CR statement.In 2019, the number of people saved was 21, of which seven were in Dadar, two each in Byculla, Kurla, Kalyan and Karjat, it added.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST
Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the incidents taking place while people were boarding and alighting from long-distance trains, as per a CR statement.
In 2019, the number of people saved was 21, of which seven were in Dadar, two each in Byculla, Kurla, Kalyan and Karjat, it added. The most recent incident was on November 27, when RPF assistant inspector Vijay Solanki saved Soni Govinda when she was about to fall in the platform gap.
On October 21, RPF assistant inspector Pinky Kumari saved a passenger who tried to board a train and fell, the release said..
