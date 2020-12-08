Left Menu
Development News Edition

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the incidents taking place while people were boarding and alighting from long-distance trains, as per a CR statement.In 2019, the number of people saved was 21, of which seven were in Dadar, two each in Byculla, Kurla, Kalyan and Karjat, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:58 IST
CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the incidents taking place while people were boarding and alighting from long-distance trains, as per a CR statement.

In 2019, the number of people saved was 21, of which seven were in Dadar, two each in Byculla, Kurla, Kalyan and Karjat, it added. The most recent incident was on November 27, when RPF assistant inspector Vijay Solanki saved Soni Govinda when she was about to fall in the platform gap.

On October 21, RPF assistant inspector Pinky Kumari saved a passenger who tried to board a train and fell, the release said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh claims some people threatened her in judicial custody

Seeking protection, Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday alleged that while she was in judicial remand in a jail in Thiruvananthapuram some people had approached and warned her against disclosing names of thos...

Present cold chain system can hold additional COVID-19 vaccines required for 3 cr key workers: Govt

The present cold chain system in the country is capable of storing additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for first 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline warriors, the Centre said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here,...

Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata, interact with Bengal BJP leadership

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on a two-day visit from December 9 to take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. According to party sourc...

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020