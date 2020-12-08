Maha: Monuments in Aurangabad to open for visitors from Dec 10

Monuments in Maharashtra's Aurangabad region will be opened for visitors from December 10 after they were shut in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday. The order to open these monuments, including world renowned sites like Ajanta, Ellora caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara, was issued by district collector Sunil Chavan after he chaired a review meeting with officials of the archeology and health departments and police.

An official said the collector had directed that coronavirus testing arrangements be made at these sites. ''The number of visitors to Ajanta and Ellora has been capped at 2,000 per day for the moment, with half allowed to enter in the morning and the rest in the afternoon. Tickets will be available online,'' the official added.