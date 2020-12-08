Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eighty-eight passengers from four states tested positive: BMC

Since the last week of November, passengers arriving in Mumbai by train from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat are screened at railway stations in the city, and those with symptoms are made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests.As of Tuesday, 26 passengers had tested positive following screening at Dadar station, 25 at Bandra Terminus, 18 at Mumbai Central, Nine at Borivali, eight at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT and two at CSMT station, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:08 IST
Eighty-eight passengers from four states tested positive: BMC
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Only 88 out of over two lakh train passengers arriving in Mumbai from four states who were screened at railway stations have tested positive for coronavirus so far, civic officials said on Tuesday. Since the last week of November, passengers arriving in Mumbai by train from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat are screened at railway stations in the city, and those with symptoms are made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests.

As of Tuesday, 26 passengers had tested positive following screening at Dadar station, 25 at Bandra Terminus, 18 at Mumbai Central, Nine at Borivali, eight at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and two at CSMT station, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The highest 68,701 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 62,425 at Mumbai Central and 43,640 at Bandra Terminus.

Mumbai city has recorded over 2.86 lakh COVID-19 cases and 10,900 fatalities to date..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Farmers, businessmen from J-K take part in UAE-India Food Security Summit to promote horticulture

A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international m...

Ethiopia says U.N. team shot at in Tigray after defying checkpoints

A United Nations team visiting refugees in Ethiopias war-hit Tigray region had failed to stop at two checkpoints when it was shot at over the weekend, the government said on Tuesday, proclaiming it did not need a baby-sitter. The U.N. secur...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020