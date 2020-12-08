Business briefs 2

Left Menu
The Better India reaches monthly revenue of Rs 1.2 cr The Better India, a direct-to-consumer enterprise that operates into the FMCG segment on a subscription model, on Tuesday said it has reached a monthly revenue of over Rs 1.2 crore spanning 388 cities.The company, with an online community of over 90 million, launched their subscription home care brand of ecofriendly cleaning products The Better Home six months ago.

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for India's affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences across travel, lifestyle, hospitality, dining, entertainment and wellness, among others, Yes Bank said in a release. Yes Bank Head (Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition) Rajanish Prabhu said, ''The new Yes Private Prime Credit Card is in line with our strategy to deliver premium and exclusive services to our valued customers.'' Mastercard Division President (South Asia) Porush Singh said, ''India has more than 7 lakh millionaires, and the number is growing every year. These high networth individuals exhibit an increasing demand for services, experiences, and differentiated products.'' * * * The Better India reaches monthly revenue of Rs 1.2 cr * The Better India, a direct-to-consumer enterprise that operates into the FMCG segment on a subscription model, on Tuesday said it has reached a monthly revenue of over Rs 1.2 crore spanning 388 cities.

The company, with an online community of over 90 million, launched their subscription home care brand of ecofriendly cleaning products The Better Home six months ago. ''The subscription-based consumer brand generated a revenue of 1.2 crore last month and has grown by 10 times since it just started off,'' it said. The company presently operates in online space and its founder Dhimant Parekh has ruled out any offline presence in near future. Contrary to the belief that newer concepts like eco-friendly products are popular only in tier-I cities The Better Home has served consumers in over 388 cities across the country.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

