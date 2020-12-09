Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Top Glove charts another record quarterly profit in Q1

The performance was slightly below the 2.48 billion ringgit estimate by one analyst polled by Refinitiv. The manufacturer posted a record quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit in the previous period, when it announced plans to list in Hong Kong next year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:50 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove charts another record quarterly profit in Q1

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit, beating record earnings of three months ago thanks to high demand for gloves, efficiencies in production and higher selling prices.

This was despite rising raw material prices due to less favourable weather conditions and supply constraints. Net profit for the September-November period grew 2,030% to 2.38 billion ringgit ($585.49 million) from 111.4 million ringgit a year ago, the world's largest glove manufacturer said in a filing to Malaysia's bourse.

Revenue rose 294% to 4.76 billion ringgit. The performance was slightly below the 2.48 billion ringgit estimate by one analyst polled by Refinitiv.

The manufacturer posted a record quarterly net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit in the previous period, when it announced plans to list in Hong Kong next year. "We have had a strong and healthy start to FY2021, which sets a positive tone for the rest of the year," Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said in a statement.

Top Glove said higher sales orders, capacity building and productivity improvements would boost the group's performance going forward. Top Glove shut some of its factories in Malaysia in phases last month, after an outbreak that saw more than 5,000 of its workers test positive for COVID-19.

The company had said the temporary closures could lead to delivery delays and cut sales this financial year by about 3%. Even so, it remained optimistic in its outlook.

The company estimates that glove demand will grow by 20% this year, 25% next year and 15% post-pandemic. It was in a net cash position of 3.45 billion ringgit at the end of November.

($1 = 4.0650 ringgit)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020