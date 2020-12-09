Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the real estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.12%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:02 IST
China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the real estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.12%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%. ** China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in November, adding to signs that the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but consumer prices declined for the first time in over a decade on falling food prices. ** U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Biden's national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the U.S. Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programmes, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was barely changed, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.33%. ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5273 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.5322.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...

Maha: Two held, four women rescued from flesh trade racket

Two women were arrested and four others rescued from a flesh trade racket in Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police set up a decoy and raided a place in Uttan Dhavi...

NSE lists ADRs at NSE IFSC in GIFT City

NSE International Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE of India Ltd, has become the first in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts ADRs with Dr Reddys Laboratories being the first Indian corporate ...

UAE sees "seeds of progress" on Gulf row, says envoy to U.S.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Washington said there were seeds of progress in resolving a long-running Gulf Arab row and a commitment to tone things down as the parties work for a solution to end the rift with neighbouring Qatar. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020